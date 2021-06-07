A digital portfolio will be created for Russian schoolchildren, in which all the student’s achievements will be recorded, Kommersant writes.

The digital profile will become a mandatory component of the digital educational environment. An experiment on working with it will be carried out until the end of 2022. The profile will contain information necessary for the educational process. To avoid the accumulation of large amounts of data in different sources, the system will use information from the current registers of executive authorities and state information systems.

At the same time, a number of IT experts doubt the advisability of creating a structure with such an amount of data, since in the event of a leak, such information can be used against children. In addition, the cost of creating such a system may turn out to be prohibitive and unbearable for the regions, up to a billion rubles.

Earlier it became known that Russians at birth will receive an account on the portal of public services. This will happen if the parents or guardians applied for the child’s documents. The project is aimed at increasing the number of users registered on the portal of public services.