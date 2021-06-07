In the Kursk region, they decided to allocate three thousand rubles each to pensioners who will be vaccinated against coronavirus. About it reported on the website of the regional administration.

It is clarified that even those citizens who have managed to receive the vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, which began in September 2020, can count on the payment. It is also stipulated that it is necessary to have time to get vaccinated before November 30, 2021.

The funds will be allocated from the regional budget, the payment will be carried out by the regional committee for social security, motherhood and childhood.

The population of the Kursk region is about 1.1 million people. By this time, 121 thousand people have been vaccinated.

On June 7, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko revealed the cost of one dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Including delivery, the price of the drug is 900 rubles. He stressed that the state purchases the vaccine for the Russians.

Vaccination against coronavirus takes place in all Russian regions. Sputnik V, registered by the country’s Ministry of Health in August 2020, became the world’s first vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Also in Russia are presented such drugs as “EpiVacCorona” from the “Vector” center of Rospotrebnadzor and “KoviVak” – from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In early May, the registration of the fourth domestic vaccine “Sputnik Light” was announced.