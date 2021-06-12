On Saturday, June 12, Russia Day is celebrated, the railway workers celebrated this holiday on different sections of the highways.

For example, in Yekaterinburg, the Sverdlovsk Railway held a flash mob entitled “I Am Russia”. During it, veterans, students, railroad workers, parents with many children performed in front of hundreds of spectators. The anthem of the Russian Federation was performed against the background of the Russian tricolor.

The action of the Vostochny station in Moscow, despite the rainy weather, gathered dozens of participants. First, the passengers were presented with bouquets of tricolor roses. The children especially liked the bouquets of blue, red and white roses. Then a huge Russian flag was stretched near the station building, which was held by both the station staff and passers-by.

On the October railway in St. Petersburg, the flash mob was attended by drivers, conductors, cashiers and train chiefs. Flash mobs took place at train stations and railway tracks. Employees of Russian Railways with flags in their hands formed the word “Russia”.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that activists of the all-Russian movement “People’s Front” in honor of the Day of Russia raised the country’s flag into the stratosphere to a height of 26.6 km.