Andrey Bobrovsky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Nutritionist, Associate Professor of the Medical Faculty of St. Petersburg State University, in an interview with Sputnik radio, named the main five mistakes in losing weight.

The first mistake is not knowing the true energy value of products. So, many people buy healthy foods, but they are not interested in how many calories they contain, and as a result, they eat more such food than they need. “Low fat fitness bars, sugar free fitness bars, and so on. The manufacturer is acting cunningly: it says on the packaging a slogan like “useful for the figure”, – said the expert.

The second mistake is a quick transition to a radically new diet. It is often very difficult to withstand a completely different regime, and the attempt fails.

The third mistake is the desire to lose weight solely through physical activity. However, this approach is ineffective, since it is very difficult to maintain the results of such weight loss.

An overly emotional approach to the task at hand is the fourth mistake of a losing weight person. According to the expert, the desire to lose weight only “by willpower” can ultimately lead to the opposite result: stress increases, which, in turn, entails overeating.

The last fifth mistake is that when a person deprives himself of the pleasure of eating, he does not offer himself anything pleasant in return. As a result, disappointment accumulates, and as a result, the abandonment of the intended goal follows.

Earlier, Tatyana Strelnikova, a nutritionist at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology of the Ministry of Health, explained that breakfast helps in losing weight if it consists of the right foods. The perfect breakfast, she says, should be rich in protein, which will keep you feeling full for a long time. In addition, it is good to eat vegetables and slow-digesting carbohydrates in the morning.