Russian infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov warned of the risk of new waves of COVID-19, since the mutated virus can infect people again. He stated this RIA News…

According to him, until citizens begin to comply with security measures, people will be faced with new waves of coronavirus, since after the infection suffered a year later, immunity is already decreasing. “And if the virus mutates and changes, then it can infect the same people again,” the doctor said.

Earlier, Russian mathematicians predicted that the maximum number of new cases of coronavirus – up to 25 thousand per day – could be registered at the end of June. According to experts, after the peak, the incidence will decline, by mid-July the number of new cases per day may reach 20 thousand. The level of the pandemic will decline at about the same rate as the growth, but in the opposite direction.

As of June 15, over the past day, 14,185 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Russia, and 6,805 infections in Moscow. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,236,593 cases of infection have been detected in the country.