Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov responded to Sweden’s ongoing “unfriendly” statements. In the course of consultations with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Robert Rydberg, he recalled that the current situation does not contribute to the development of bilateral relations. His words are quoted at website Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The attention of the Swedish side is drawn to the fact that the continuing unfriendly statements towards Russia by the Swedish authorities do not contribute to the development of bilateral relations and an atmosphere of trust in the North of Europe,” the statement says. The parties also discussed topical issues of Russian-Swedish bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming political contacts, as well as a range of foreign policy issues, such as the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East settlement and relations between Russia and the European Union.

Titov and Ryudberg paid special attention to strengthening security and stability in the Baltic Sea, as well as interaction in regional structures in Northern Europe and the Arctic.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin expressed the opinion that it is worth preparing for the fact that the sanctions regime against Russia will be eternal. He noted that Western countries are “under the shelter” of additional measures that they will use when they see fit. He called the goal of such a policy the weakening of the unity of the Russian people and the marginalization of the Russian state in the international arena.