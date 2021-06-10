Russian crime boss Bai Soltakhanov, known in criminal circles as Bai, was put on trial, they write “Argumenty i Fakty”.

The criminal case will be considered by the Novosibirsk Regional Court. It is clarified that a man will be judged for his status – under article 210.1 (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Soltakhanov could face up to 15 years in prison, as well as multimillion-dollar fines.

In January, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Department for Combating Economic Crimes and the National Guard fighters took part in the arrest of the authority.

According to the investigators, the 36-year-old native of Chechnya has been in the region since January 2020 and controlled the thieves’ common fund. In addition, he forced others to adhere to criminal traditions, which he himself observed.

In 2006, Bai was sentenced to 14 years for banditry and several episodes of robbery as part of an organized group.