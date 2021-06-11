The level of pessimism of large and medium-sized businesses in Russia decreased to 4%, which was the absolute minimum for the entire observation period since the beginning of 2015, according to the Deloitte study.

Thus, among the 76 CFOs surveyed, 56% were optimistic about the financial prospects of their companies. The authors of the study note that representatives of Russian business are confident in overcoming the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Income growth in the first half of 2021 is expected by 82% of respondents, which is twice as high as expected in the second half of last year (40%), writes RBK Friday, June 11th. At the same time, 65% of companies noted that they have already returned the level of revenue to the pre-crisis level or exceeded it, and 49% of those surveyed said that they expect an increase in operating profit.

About 50% of respondents said they intend to increase their staff, and 72% called digitalization a priority strategy for their business.

The key risk factors for the current year, the respondents named fluctuations in exchange rates and geopolitical risk (53% each), a decrease in economic activity (about 50%).

Earlier, on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in 2021, new mechanisms will be launched to support small and medium-sized businesses in lending – the umbrella provision of guarantees.

The head of state noted that the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) corporation will issue guarantees for loans in partner banks. The new support mechanism, according to Putin, will allow such enterprises to attract 600 billion rubles by 2024.

The Russian leader also noted that the state is ready to provide the necessary support to large projects, including by creating a comfortable regular environment.