A resident of Mrakovo, Kugarchinsky district (Bashkiria), Radik Krasnoshchekov, turned to the American actress Angelina Jolie with a request to show attention to the problem with the death of bees in the region. He reported this to “Proofy.rf”.

The Russian beekeeper said that since the end of May, forests have been treated against the insect pest of the silkworm in the south of the region. As a result, the victims of the treatment of trees were bees, poisoned by the sprayed substance. Dozens of Russians have already complained about the death of bee families.

“Airplanes fly over us and dump the poison directly on the settlements,” the Russian wrote, accompanying the message with a video in which beekeepers show dead bee colonies.

He sent the link to the publication to Jolie on Instagram.

The Bashkir Ministry of Agriculture initially stated that the death of bees was not associated with the cultivation of the fields, noting that the sprayed preparation did not contain a component dangerous to bees. But later they added that non-compliance with the technology when processing the fields is the most likely version, and sent a commission to find out the reasons for the mass pestilence.

In May, Jolie starred with a swarm of bees to draw attention to the problem of their disappearance. The body of the actress was smeared with special pheromones so that insects crawl along it in the right direction. In the special material National Geographic said that in recent decades, the population of bees began to decline rapidly, and this, in turn, could threaten humanity with hunger.