The Russian Armed Forces will receive four fifth-generation Su-57 fighters this year. This was announced on June 16 by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov as part of a visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant. Yu.A. Gagarin (KnAAZ).

“For this year: 15 combat aircraft [КнААЗ] must hand over to the customer and under export contracts. As you know, the Ministry of Defense has signed a capacious long-term contract for the Su-57, this year the supply of four production aircraft. The production of 4 ++ and Su-35 aircraft continues, “RIA Novosti reports.

The first production Su-57 fighter was handed over to the Aerospace Forces at the end of last year.

At the end of May, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that enterprises and specialized departments are developing a project to modernize the fifth generation Su-57 fighter.

The Su-57 (formerly known as the PAK FA) is a fifth-generation multifunctional Russian fighter jet. Designed to replace the Su-27 heavy fighter in the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS).

Distinctive features of the fighter are called its high maneuverability, the presence of the latest complex of avionics, as well as stealth technology, which makes it unobtrusive.

The fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets in long-range and close combat, defeat ground and surface targets of the enemy with overcoming air defense systems.

The combat vehicle made its first flight in 2010. It is expected that by the end of 2024, the Russian Military Space Forces will receive 22 fifth-generation fighters.