Development of the export version of the Su-57 fifth-generation two-seat fighter will begin in Russia. The work will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense and the Sukhoi design bureau. This was announced on June 16 by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov during a trip to the Primorsky Territory.

According to him, the two-pilot cockpit will expand export demand for this fighter model. “Foreign customers first look at how this or that type of weapon of the RF Armed Forces behaves,” he is quoted as saying TASS…

At the end of May, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that enterprises and specialized departments are developing a project to modernize the fifth generation Su-57 fighter.

On May 10, a military expert from the USA H.I. Sutton published a picture of the Su-57 participating in the Victory Parade in Moscow, calling it a “handsome killer.” His subscribers also agreed with the expert’s opinion. They noted the visual appeal of the fighter and its sonorous name.

The Su-57 multipurpose fighter is designed to destroy all types of air targets in long-range and close-range battles, defeat ground and surface targets of the enemy with overcoming air defense systems.

The combat vehicle made its first flight in 2010. As reminds “Gazeta.ru“, The fifth generation Su-57 fighters are produced at the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory. By the end of 2024, the Russian Military Space Forces will receive 22 fifth-generation fighters.