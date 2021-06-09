No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia The most naval organizations were classified as extremist organizations in Russia

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The court ruled Wednesday night.

In Russia the court has ruled that the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin organizations are classified as extremist organizations.

The Russian Parliament has previously decided that extremist organizations and their supporters will be denied eligibility. The decision has been seen as a way to prevent Navalnyi supporters from running in the fall elections.

The Russian regime has become even more aggressive towards the opposition in recent weeks.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

The prosecutor's office accused FBK of inciting hatred towards the state power of the Russian Federation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.