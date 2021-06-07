Russia The icebreaker crew rescued the dog from an ice floe in the Arctic Ocean: “It looked so sad”

The Aika dog had run away from its owners a week earlier.

Russian the crew of icebreaker Aleksandr Sannikov had to undergo a surprise rescue operation in the Arctic Ocean on May 28, according to Reuters.

Workers on a ship sailing near the Yamal Peninsula, which belonged to Russia, saw the movement on the ice raft and spotted a white dog in question.

As the animal would not have been able to swim from the ferry to the shore and was in danger of being left under other ships, the crew let the dog safe on board.

A video of the rescue operation can be viewed in the context of this article.

Later it was revealed that the one-year-old Aika dog had escaped on ice from a nearby village about a week earlier. Thanks to the rescuers, Time got back to safety to its owners.

“When they [laivayhtiön edustajat] looked like a video, I was not recognizing it. It looked so sad, completely covered in ice and couldn’t walk properly because the sharp ice had broken its paws, ”the owner Svetlana Šerešneva comments according to Reuters.