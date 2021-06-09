On June 10, Russia resumes flights with eight countries: Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco and Croatia. Charter flights will fly to Albania. It is reported by RIA News…

In addition, the number of flights from Moscow will be increased to Greece, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Tajikistan, Serbia, Belarus and Egypt. Flights will also resume to Munich. Previously, it was only possible to fly from German cities to Berlin and Frankfurt.

From June 10, international flights will start from three cities of Russia: Nizhnekamsk, Vladikavkaz and Tomsk.

The fact that Moscow plans to resume international flights with a number of states became known on May 31. Flights from Moscow to Vienna and Budapest will fly twice a week, and from Moscow to Beirut – once. Also, once a week, the planes will fly from Moscow to Luxembourg, and twice – to Rabat, Port Louis and Zagreb. Charter flights to Albania on the Moscow – Tirana route will also fly once a week.