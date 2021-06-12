Russia Putin on the U.S. channel: I hope Biden is less impulsive than Trump

Presidents Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin says he hopes the current president of the United States Joe Biden is inversely less impulsive than its predecessor Donald Trump.

Putin commented on the presidents of the US news channel NBC: n in an extensive interview with the Kremlin. Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The current relations between the countries are considered exceptionally chilling.

Putin estimates he will be able to work with Biden. He described Biden as a man who has been involved in politics for most of his adult life and is therefore “radically” different from Trump.

Putin, for his part, described Trump as a “special kind of individual.”

“A colorful character. He either likes or dislikes him. He did not become part of the U.S. political system. He had no experience in high-level politics, ”Putin described.

Trump and Putin met in Helsinki in the summer of 2018. Trump was freshly criticized for Putin’s flattery. For example, he sided with Putin and his own country’s intelligence agencies over how Russia sought to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

Putin has previously admitted he hoped Trump would win the 2016 election.

Ex-President Trump, for his part, has commented on the upcoming meeting on his website, where he publishes various statements. The wording has strong echoes of Trump’s presidency Twitter posts.

“Congratulations to Biden on meeting President Putin – don’t fall asleep in the middle of the meeting and say hello to me,” Trump said on Thursday. in the opinion was written.

White the house has said Biden plans to raise issues such as the cyber attacks from Russia, the country’s conflict with Ukraine and the imprisonment of dissidents at Wednesday’s meeting.

A NBC reporter also raised the issue of dissident treatment and asked Putin if this was a killer. Among other things, President Biden has previously said in an interview that he believes Putin is a killer.

Putin laughed at the question.

“During my tenure, I have become accustomed to all kinds of attacks, all kinds of topics and all kinds of perspectives. Nothing surprises me, ”Putin said, according to NBC’s English translation.

“So when it comes to loud talk, I think this is about American culture.”

When the reporter again asked for a direct answer, Putin said he was acting in Russia’s best interests and said he was not at all worried about what terms he would be called.