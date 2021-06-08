The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has announced its ability to design and build underwater robotic systems to guard the Arctic shelf and drilling platforms. About this in an interview TASS said the general director of the company Alexey Rakhmanov.

Rakhmanov confirmed the readiness of the USC enterprise to create underwater robots during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He noted that this is their favorite topic. Rakhmanov added that a state order is needed to implement the project. First you need to develop it, and then you can start building.

“Moreover, we saw for ourselves the need to create a highly specialized robotics center,” said the general director of the company.

Earlier it was reported that the Arctic has strengthened methods of control over the Arctic border. For observation, a new system for monitoring the situation was formed.