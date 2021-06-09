Russia In Russia, the court is considering the classification of Navalnyi organizations as extremist organizations – the country is undergoing unprecedentedly strong persecution of the opposition, which has entered a new phase, the expert estimates

In Russia, more and more citizens are worried about repression, but at the same time, the role of “siloviks” who emphasize harsh extracts has strengthened in the administration.

Russian the court will begin today to consider whether to classify a imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin organizations into extremist organizations. The decision would concern, among other things, the Navalny anti-corruption organization and its network of regional offices. To date, the court has already imposed an operating ban on organizations.

Already last week, the Russian parliament decided that “extremist organizations” and their supporters would be denied eligibility. The decision has been seen as a way to prevent Navalnyi supporters from running in the autumn parliamentary elections.

The Russian regime has become even more aggressive towards the opposition in recent weeks. Opponents of Russia’s current regime say there has been a campaign of arrests and intimidation against the president during the September elections. Vladimir Putin opponents.

Last week, for example, two prominent members of the opposition, a Kremlin critic, were arrested in the country Dmitry Gudkov and an opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov. Gudkov was released and has now left for Ukraine. Pivovarov, on the other hand, has been charged with the activities of his pro-democracy organization, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

Also a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila estimates to BTI that Russia is undergoing unprecedented opposition persecution. At the same time, the legislation creates a basis for preventing the opposition from operating.

“It has entered a whole new phase. If in the past the line has been not to use too harsh extracts to not provoke citizens too much to oppose the regime, then now the line has clearly changed. A Belarusian line has been adopted, i.e. repression, where gravel sounds are not tolerated, ”he says.

Over here There are several reasons.

“On the one hand, there is record weak support from the Russian ruling party. Every effort is now being made to enable it to survive the election. On the other hand, it has a strong assurance that such severe repression will work, ”says Lassila.

While the administration cannot directly be said to be afraid of the opposition, it shows a certain kind of nervousness.

“The administration shows a certain kind of invisibility that other options for action are no longer seen,” Lassila ponders.

In addition, there is a constant political struggle within the administration over the line of the country’s administration.

“One of them has been the line of the presidential administration, which has preferred softer and kind of manipulative means. Then, on the other hand, there is the hard line of silage faults with a safety background, where roughly a pamp is the only solution. With the revelation of the most poisoning episode in Naval, there have been signs that this line of silage faults has strengthened, ”says Lassila.

The Siloviks are an influential group in Russia, made up of people from various security, law and order organizations.

Is estimated that the administration’s goal is to wipe out political opponents off the map before the election, but that repression would ease somewhat after the election.

“It’s interesting if there’s no relief. In the past, Putin’s speeches have shown sensitive listening to citizens’ concerns. Now, measurements by Levada (a Russian opinion polling institute) have revealed that citizens have an unprecedented fear of political repression and a tightening of the security system. 60 percent of citizens fear the arbitrariness of the authorities, ”says Lassila.

There has been a clear change here compared to a few years ago. For example, at the time of the conquest of Crimea in 2014, several Russians accepted the regime’s strict grip on the opposition.

“If the growing concerns of the citizens are not listened to, it shows that the administration is living in a really narrow, silo-like worldview,” Lassila estimates.