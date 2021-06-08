In Russia, over the past day, 9,977 new cases of coronavirus were detected, which was the maximum since March 14 (10,083). The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,145,843. Telegram-channel.

9977 new cases of COVID-19 revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were registered in Moscow (3817), St. Petersburg (846) and the Moscow region (776). Least of all – in Magadan Oblast (4) and Chukotka Autonomous Oblast (1).

Over the past day, 379 deaths have been recorded, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 124,496.

The daily rate of recovery was 8883, the total – 4,752,085.