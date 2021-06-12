Over the past day in Russia, 13,510 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions, this is the maximum since February 15. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters.

The largest number of new infections was recorded in Moscow (6701), the Moscow region (889) and St. Petersburg. The smallest is in the Magadan Region (5), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (3) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

Also, 399 deaths were registered per day, 9986 people fully recovered.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia, 5,193,964 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 126,073 deaths were recorded, 4,792,169 people recovered.