Vladislav Zhemchugov, a Russian immunologist, doctor of medical sciences and a specialist in especially dangerous infections, denied the data of British scientists about the alleged new symptoms of mutated strains of coronavirus. His words lead RIA News…

“My colleagues and I did not notice any significant change in symptoms. This was what happened: fever, sore throat, and cough, ”Zhemchugov noted.

According to him, the specific manifestations of the coronavirus depend, first of all, on the state of health and body of a particular patient: “Where is his weak point, and what is the previous history.”

Earlier, employees of King’s College London conducted a study of new, mutated strains of coronavirus, which resulted in a change in general symptoms in patients. According to their data, the most common manifestations of late are headache, runny nose and sore throat.