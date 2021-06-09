In Russia, some analysts have speculated that the tightening of extracts will be linked to the Duma elections, but many feel that a bigger transition to a more authoritarian country is underway. Investigative group Bellingcat said Wednesday that satirist Dmitry Bykov’s illness was due to a security police poison group.

A Moscow court on Wednesday declared the FBK anti-corruption foundation, founded by opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and his political network to be extremist organizations.

The decision was awaited as the authorities have made clear in all respects their desire to close all Navalnyi organizations. In practice, they have not been operational since April, although there have been no formal decisions on extremist status.

The activities and funding of those on the extremist list are prohibited, and members may face long prison terms. Members are also unable to stand for election.

Court began dealing with the matter as early as the spring, when it limited FBK’s activities. At the same time, the prosecutor suspended the network.

However, the actual court hearing was postponed to this week. According to several analysts, because the laws restricting the eligibility of directors, members and funders of declared associations of extremist organizations were not completed until the turn of May-June.

President Vladimir Putin According to the amendments to the law passed on Friday, the founders and leaders of the organizations listed on the extremist list cannot run for five years and the members for three years. The law is retroactive: it also applies to those who were involved in the past, even if they had resigned before being an extremist.

Russian those in power have tightened their grip on the opposition since Navalnyi, who was recovering from the poisoning, returned to Russia earlier this year.

Navalny was arrested by police at a passport control, after which he was transit into prison. His close circle is largely under house arrest or exile.

Actives from other opposition groups have also been apprehended.

Part Russian analysts have linked the opposition to the autumn Duma elections. The authorities want to prevent any kind of protest voting and surprises in them. At the same time, the ruling party United Russia is clearly less popular than before.

In Russia, elections are held under the control of those in power, as is the nomination of candidates. However, the authorities want to limit fraud, because too blatant fraud can lead to demonstrations.

As part of this, police arrested an opposition politician last week Dmitry Gudkov, which, according to opinion polls, was popular in its own constituency. Gudkov was released, but soon fled to Ukraine.

Many however, analysts have speculated that the Duma elections have mainly accelerated repressive measures, but this is part of a broader development towards a more authoritarian state.

This view was supported by another big news on Wednesday. Research group Bellingcat released its new report, according to which the group behind the Navalny poisoning was also attended by a poet and a satirist Dmitry Bykovin poisoning in the spring of 2019. Bykov is a well-known satirist who is often the target of those in power.