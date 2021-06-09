Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict extended from politics to football stadiums, specifically the European Championship 2020, which kicks off a few days later because of the Ukrainian national team shirt that contains political insinuations, which prompted Russia to file a complaint with the European Football Association “UEFA”.

Russia has filed a complaint with the European Football Association “UEFA” against Ukraine, because of the main shirt that the team will wear in the European Nations Cup “Euro_2020”, which includes political insinuations against it. On the front of the yellow shirt, the borders of Ukraine are shown in white, which includes the Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, in addition to the appearance of the slogan “Glory to Ukraine” on the back of the shirt, and on the inside bears the slogan “Glory to the Heroes”. These phrases are used in Ukraine as an official military salute.

The Russian Football Federation stressed that sports should always be away from politics and accepting such a shirt would open the way for other countries to use their shirt to express political positions during the upcoming international tournaments, and the Ukraine shirt should be banned by UEFA, as well as political statements.

Andriy Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Football Association, revealed the new uniform of his country’s national team in “Euro 2020” on his Facebook page, a shirt bearing a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea, which sparked a wave of anger in Russia.

The shirts of the Ukrainian national team and all other teams for the European Nations Cup have been approved by the UEFA Executive Committee, in accordance with the regulations in force, which is the committee whose membership is the President of the Ukrainian Federation.

Ukraine will play its first match in the tournament against the Netherlands next Sunday in Amsterdam, and it will face Austria and North Macedonia in Group C. Russia will play Belgium in St. Petersburg next Saturday, then it will face Denmark and Finland in Group B.