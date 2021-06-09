The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova, on Wednesday dismissed as “hypocritical” the confirmation of the life sentence against the former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, baptized as the Butcher of Srebrenica for his responsibility in the genocide committed in July 1995 in this locality.

“The sentence against Ratko Mladic is seen as hypocrisy in light of the justification by the ‘Hague justice’ (of the acts) of other participants in the conflict,” said Zajarova. In this context, it has indicated that the International Residual Mechanism of the Hague Tribunal has “ignored” the facts and the “historical context of the events related to the dissolution of Yugoslavia” and has indicated that it has “undermined the efforts to resolve the consequences of the conflict and restore confidence in the territory of the Balkans ”, reported the Russian news agency Sputnik.

In addition, the diplomat has criticized that, during the process, Mladic has seen his basic rights “despised”. “His legal representatives did not receive complete and adequate information about his health, while independent doctors did not really have access to him,” he added, before noting that “they did not allow him to receive medical assistance in Russia or Serbia either,” despite the guarantees presented by both States «.

Finally, Zajarova has considered that the International Residual Mechanism “must end its activities” related to the former Yugoslavia “as soon as possible”.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Genadi Kuzmin, has already criticized that the ratification of Mladic’s sentence has a “politicized approach.”

Mladic, 78, was convicted in 2017 of genocide and crimes against humanity, among other reasons for the slaughter of 8,000 Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica and the siege of Sarajevo. However, both the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office appealed the ruling, in the first case to demand acquittal.

The Srebrenica genocide is considered the worst atrocity to occur on European soil since the Holocaust, a symbol of the barbarism perpetrated in the Balkans during the 1990s. In addition to this massacre, Mladic was also condemned for the 40-month siege on Sarajevo, the inhumane treatment of prisoners in detention camps and the taking of UN soldiers as hostages.