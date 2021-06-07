Russia on an indefinite basis has closed the entry for nine Canadian citizens suspected of “forming and conducting an anti-Russian course”, reports June 7 press service Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that this measure was a response to the restrictions imposed by the Canadian authorities on March 24 due to the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny.

“Official Ottawa continues to support initiatives directed against Russia at various levels, showing inappropriate and counterproductive activity in support of the ultranationalist regime in Kiev and Russophobic forces in the Baltic states, baseless accusations of our country of” aggression “against Ukraine, as well as attempts to interfere in internal Russian affairs,” – said in the text.

At the same time, the Russian ministry added that a decision had been made to permanently close the entry to Russia for nine Canadian citizens.

Among them are Justice and Attorney General David Lametti, Federal Prison Service Chief Anne Kelly, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucky, Prime Minister’s Office of Domestic Policy Chief Marcy Surkes, Regional Affairs Minister Dominique LeBlanc, Deputy Defense Secretary Jodie Thomas, Deputy Chief National Defense Headquarters Mike Rouleau; Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Brian Brennan; Chief of the Canadian Armed Forces Intelligence Agency Scott Bishop.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia “invariably warmly and sympathetically” treats the people of Canada, despite “Russophobic sentiments cultivated by a part of its political class.”

On March 24, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said that the Canadian government imposed sanctions on nine Russian officials due to the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny. It was noted that the restrictions are in line with measures previously adopted by the European Union and the United States.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova then warned that Moscow would give a commensurate response to the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions.