Member of the Federation Council for International Affairs Sergei Tsekov commented on the words of a member of the National Development Council under the President of Poland, professor at Warsaw University Witold Modzelewski, who explained the reasons for hatred of everything Russian and Soviet among some Polish politicians. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the senator expressed the opinion that Warsaw does not know how to choose its allies.

“I agree with his words at this very moment, but, frankly, I would even say that this is not Russophobia. We often use this word and understand by this the fear of Russians. In fact, there is no fear of Russians, there is hatred of Russia. They hate Russia and Russians in Poland, ”he said.

According to Tsekov, Poland was previously characterized by a pronounced anti-Russian anti-Russian policy. “It seems to me that Poland’s mistake is that it always chooses bad allies for itself, and then these allies leave it to the mercy of fate, and it loses. She is not able to choose allies, ”the senator added.

The interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” noted that Warsaw, taking an anti-Russian position, is losing a lot. “They could reconsider what they were promoting and abandon it. It would do them good. Poland, if it were friendly with Russia, would develop very effectively as a state, as a Slavic state, ”concluded Tsekov.

Earlier Modzelewski said that Russophobia in Poland “stems from the belief that the all-powerful patron, the only defender of the free world and something else there – the United States – has always held and will continue to hold an anti-Russian position, and for the determination in verbal attacks on the“ evil empire “he can even praise.” The expert suggested that in the event of rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, Polish Russophobia will suddenly disappear, “since the previous position will cease to be beneficial.”