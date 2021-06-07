The US is unlikely to be able to speak to Russia from a position of strength. About this agency RIA News said a member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov.

So he commented on the statement of the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan that the US president is starting his European tour, during which he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, “from a position of strength.”

“This is out of the question. It is futile to speak with Russia from a position of strength, dialogue can only be built on equal terms, on a mutually respectful basis. Russia in many ways has a power equal to the United States, ”the senator said. He added that a meaningful conversation with an output to a specific result is impossible with such an approach.

The American leader had a telephone conversation with Putin on April 13. In particular, he called on the Russian president to hold a bilateral summit on the territory of a neutral country. After that, it became known that the presidents would meet in person this summer.