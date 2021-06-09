The Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey during the Russian-Turkish ministerial consultations stressed the importance of resuming air flights between the countries as the situation with COVID-19 normalizes. The corresponding information appeared on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 9.

“The participants in the consultations agreed on the importance of maintaining high dynamics of the Russian-Turkish political dialogue, resuming, as the sanitary and epidemiological situation normalizes, close working contacts between the departments concerned and full-scale flights between Russia and Turkey,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties paid particular attention to building up cooperation in combating the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus, including the establishment of joint production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.

Among other things, the parties discussed the possibilities of resolving conflicts in Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation between Israel and Palestine and in eastern Ukraine.

In the context of the discussion of the current situation, the Russian side noted the mutual disposition to further coordinate efforts in the interests of strengthening peace and stability. Representatives of the Russian Federation highly appreciated the actions of the Joint Center for Control over the Ceasefire and All Military Operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone.

The consultations took place on June 8th. Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Vershinin, Alexander Grushko and Andrei Rudenko took part in them from the Russian side, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal from the Turkish side.

Earlier, on June 9, the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Yuri Barzykin announced the possible resumption of flights from Turkey in July.

Flights to Turkey and Tanzania were suspended on April 15 due to the deterioration in these countries of the situation with coronavirus infection. Then the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that Turkey has the highest incidence of coronavirus among the countries with which Russia has opened air traffic.