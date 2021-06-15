Since his phenomenal performance in Bahrain, George Russell’s move to Mercedes seems even more inevitable than stains on your white shirt while eating spaghetti bolognese. Even without any substantiation, the switch seems the only logical one. The German F1 Insider Is confident that George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year. Team boss Toto Wolff is said to have already briefed Russell (and his management, but that is Toto himself) about the move.

Red Bull also thinks Russell will go to Mercedes

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko tells the German website that they also take the switch into account in their analysis. “Bottas doesn’t have to call us,” he adds right away. He thinks the Finn will return to Williams, where he came from a few years ago. Pretty sour, from the front line back to – currently – the rear. Of course it could be that Bottas doesn’t feel like it and throws in the towel.

What does Hamilton think?

There are rumors that Hamilton has a clause in his contract that allows him to participate in decisions about teammates. For example, if Mercedes wants to attract Max Verstappen, he could stop it. The reason behind this would be that he would like to keep out a teammate that is too strong. He had to lose one season against Nico Rosberg and he apparently thinks that is enough. Incidentally, this clause has never been confirmed. In addition, Hamilton’s contract only runs this year. He did indicate last month that he would like to sign another year with Mercedes before 2022.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes

That Russell is going to Mercedes seems like a no-brainer. Should it be the case that Hamilton and Mercedes cannot come out, then McLaren director Zak Brown thinks it is Max Verstappen who is going to Mercedes, he told the Daily Mail. He thinks that Mercedes has only signed with Hamilton for one year for nothing. Whether it would be a smart move for the Dutchman remains to be seen. The new regulations will come into effect next year and it is always a gamble who will be the fastest.

Thanks to Laura for the tip!