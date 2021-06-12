Zon Saturday, not so good news about the corona pandemic in Hesse comes from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The infection rate nonetheless remains at a comparatively low level. The RKI reports more new cases than a week ago and more deaths related to Covid-19. After a steady decline in the past few days, the key figure has now risen slightly. Only Baden-Württemberg has more new infections recorded within a week than Hesse. The Hessian incidence is a good four times as high as in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which has the lowest characteristic value in this country.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

The district of Groß-Gerau with Rüsselsheim remains among the four regions with the highest incidence in Germany, especially since the incidence has increased slightly to a good 64. The circle forms the only red spot on an otherwise rapeseed yellow Hessian corona map with incidences below 35. Only the district of Lindau as well as Schweinfurt and Zweibrücken are worse off. The RKI has the lowest value in Hesse for the Vogelsberg with just under five. The district of Fulda, which has long been a hotspot, has almost eight.

With an “open vaccination day” for corona vaccinations, a family doctor in Babenhausen in Hesse triggered a rush. Before the start of the action on Saturday morning at 8 a.m., around 1,500 to 2,000 people had gathered on site and queued, said the mayor of the southern Hessian city, Dominik Stadler (independent), the German press agency. Some of the people had already arrived the day before and camped in front of the practice. The mayor called for no longer coming. In order to be able to better track contacts, Hessian companies are also increasingly using the Luca app. This is reported by the Digital Ministry.

Pack your swimming trunks – and your mask

The Hessian health authorities reported 177 new positive PCR tests to the RKI overnight, compared to 131 a week ago. Four weeks ago, the federal institute had recorded 536 new infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of last year, 289,345 people in Hesse have officially contracted the Covid-19-causing corona virus. This corresponds to 4.4 percent of the country’s population. Around 5500 infections are not yet cured, around 200 fewer than the day before.

The incidence in Hesse climbed from 21.5 to 22.1 overnight. Seven days ago it was a good 30 and four weeks ago it was 100. This shows how much the infection process has cooled down.

“Scope for careful relaxation”

7,432 people have officially died from or with Covid-19 in Hesse. Thirteen more were added to the statistics overnight. A week ago it was seven.

Since the Waldeck-Frankenberg district and the state capital Wiesbaden slipped into easing level two of the state on Thursday, all of Hesse is now there. This means that swimming pools can be reopened under certain conditions everywhere in the centrally located state, and hosts can also serve their guests indoors, with a fresh, negative corona test being mandatory. However, a medical mask is sufficient for shopping. The Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek said these rules were good in the FAZ interview. Falling incidences and fewer Covid-19 patients in intensive care units would offer “scope for careful relaxation”. Nevertheless, caution is advised, warns Ciesek, who shows understanding for people who are skeptical about the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Luca app is also increasingly used in Hesse

More than 13,500 Hessian companies in the hospitality and retail sector now offer the Luca app for contact tracking in the corona pandemic. This was announced by the Digital Ministry in Wiesbaden at the request of the dpa. No statistics were available for users from Hessen. All 24 Hessian health authorities have been connected to the app since April, the ministry said. In this way, data on corona infections can be evaluated more quickly and paper lists replaced as far as possible.

The Luca app, which is controversial among data protection experts, allows users to register for a visit to a café or shop by scanning a QR code with their smartphone. When you leave, you check out again. If a corona-infected person was nearby at the same time, this information would be transmitted to the responsible health department after approval. There was a Hessian alternative to the Luca app, but this was unknown to the ministry.

47.2 percent of Hessians with the first vaccination

After an intermediate spurt, Hessen is losing ground again in vaccination compared to the federal government: 47.2 percent of people in Hessen have so far received a first vaccination against the coronavirus. Hessen is now 0.3 points below the federal average. The front runner is Saarland with 51, Rhineland-Palatinate with 46.7. In the case of the fully vaccinated, Hesse lags more clearly behind the federal mean. Hessen has 22.2 percent, which is 2.6 percentage points below the average. 2.97 million people in Hessen are vaccinated at least once.

Since the end of the prioritization on June 7, more than 144,000 people in the country have registered for an injection against the virus in one of the 28 Hessian vaccination centers, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden. Regardless of this, doctors in private practice in particular experience a considerable rush of people who want to be vaccinated.