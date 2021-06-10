Officially the last live-action film of Rurouni Kenshin will reach the streaming platform, Netflix, this month. After its announcement months ago in a promotional video, it was not known exactly when it would arrive, since the video only indicated that it would be sometime in 2021, but we finally have an answer.

The exact date of the arrival of Rurouni Kenshin: The Final It’s June 18, which puts her only a few days away. We can confirm this information on the same platform, where if you look for the title, this release date will appear.

What can we expect from Rurouni Kenshin: The Final?

This film is the latest in a series of films adapting the popular anime and manga ‘Rurouni Kenshin‘, known as’Samurai X‘ on Latin America. Which follows the story of Himura kenshin, a former assassin who becomes a wandering samurai who protects people from Japan, but with the promise that he will never take a life again.

Previous installments of these adaptations were well received by critics. Especially for the choreographies of his fight scenes, which were compared with those of the films of ‘The raid‘which have perhaps the best action choreographies currently.

When I come back again, Keishi Otomo, to the director’s chair we can hope to be in awe again with this installment. This film will be based on the last arc of the manga, although it has been said that the adaptation will take a few liberties in terms of the end, it is not known exactly what is going to change.

