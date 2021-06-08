These days a very strong rumor has been circulating that ensures that the actor of Mexican origin, Tenoch Huerta, will play Namor the submariner in his debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will happen in Black panther 2, also known as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tenoch Huerta is known for his work on the series of Netflix, ‘Narcos: Mexico ‘, where he plays the drug dealer, Rafael Caro Quintero placeholder image, and soon we will be able to see it in the movie The Forever Purge With Ana de la Reguera.

What we know about Black Panther 2

The geek news page The Illuminerdi ensures that his sources confirmed the cast of vegetable plot What Namor, who will be the rival to beat in this installment. In addition to that they revealed the inclusion of two other important characters in the history of this character from Marvel.

A casting announcement from a few months ago was looking for actors and actresses to play ‘Mayan warriors’ in Black panther 2. According to the sources of Illuminerdi, they are actually Atlantean warriors: the cousin of Namor, Namora, Y Attuma, one of the best-known Atlantean villains in comics.

The production and where the history of Black panther 2 It has been a total mystery and with the unfortunate death of Chadwick boseman last year, many questions remain about what Disney will do with the main character.

The only thing that is certain so far is the return of Ryan coogler as the director and the return of most of the original cast. So much Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, as Coogler, they assure that they will not recast the role of T’Challa in the sequel, what will they do to explain his absence?

The film is scheduled to hit theaters, if there is no covid, on July 8, 2022 so soon we should be seeing news about the cast, the story, and we could even be watching at least one teaser.

For more movie news, we recommend:

Fountain.



