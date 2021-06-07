‘Dead space‘is a much loved saga created by EA, where you took the role of the engineer, Isaac clarke, who faced strange aliens who raised the dead and transformed them into deadly creatures. In addition, the game was highly appreciated for its survival horror mechanics and atmosphere.

Despite having many fans who love the saga and having good sales, there have been no signs of a new game since its last installment, Dead Space 3, which reached the seventh generation of consoles in 2013. Although the rumors are true , this could change soon.

Dead Space could return with a remastering or a new game

In recent days Nick baker, a renowned industry insider, lit the fires of speculation when he wrote a tweet that read: ‘You know, the more I think about it, the more I think Dead space has a chance to return somehow. Either as a remastering or a sequel. Or hopefully like both‘

You know, the more I’ve been thinking about it, the more I think Dead Space has a chance of coming back in some way. Whether via Remasters or a sequel. Or hopefully both. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 5, 2021

Nick baker has advanced the launch or announcements of several games before their official announcements, so his comments, although they remain rumors, could be taken with some veracity and hope for ‘Dead space‘.

As if this wasn’t enough, your tweet has a response of Jez corden from Windows Central, another well-known insider, who says: ‘THAT WOULD BE VERY COOL, WOULDN’T IT, NICK? You know. IF IT REALLY HAPPENED, MAYBE? That would be PRETTY COOL‘

That WOULD BE PRETTY COOL WOULDN’T IT NICK? You know. If it was ACTUALLY HAPPENING MAYBE? That would be PRETTY COOL. – Jez Corden (@JezCorden) June 5, 2021

So much euphoria in the response of Corden to the tweet of Baker has caused fans to start theorizing about the possible return of the terrifying video game series. Although they could be joking or just having a chat with friends, the timing is a bit suspicious, considering that we are close to the E3. Do you think we will soon see the return of ‘Dead space‘?

While we wait for confirmation, be sure to read our video game content:

Fountain.



