It seems that soon we will have a new ‘Call of duty‘that will reach cell phones. Recently, Activision, distributors of the famous shooter, published a job vacancy in LinkedIn where they are looking for dedicated mobile phone developers to work on expansions of the series.

What stands out here is not only the name ‘Call of duty‘, if not that people are looking to dedicate themselves completely to mobile titles. This has ignited speculation among fans, as they believe that they could be hiring to create a port of the tremendously popular ‘Warzone‘.

A port of Call of Duty: Warzone?

Currently, on cell phones we have the possibility to download and play ‘Call of Duty: Mobile‘, which although it has a battle royale mode, is not the same as’Warzone‘. Also, there is currently no crossplay option between the two titles.

To think that it could be a port de ‘Call of Duty: Warzone‘for cell phones is not entirely unreasonable since even the own Activision has stated that one of its future plans is to bring the title to mobile phones.

They surely want to capitalize on the success that the title has had and bring it to as many people as possible. After all, Activision has been throwing all the meat on the grill with this title. Even a few months ago it was reported that it was taking employees from its different development teams to support ‘Call of Duty: Warzone ‘.

Although the port theory is the most popular, we cannot rule out that it is a completely new title designed to capture the interest of gamers who prefer to play on their cell phones, perhaps it could even be a new title for a single player. Only time will tell if we will soon escape the gulag in our Nokia 3310.

