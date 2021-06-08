Rugby | Four rubgy professionals were hospitalized at the end of a misfire – One of the players threw kerosene into the flames

Some survived with minor injuries, but two players are awaiting longer rehabilitation.

Teammates the joint moment ended sadly when four rygby professionals suffered burns.

All players belong to the Irish Munster Rygby team, in addition to Damian de Allende and RG Snyman represent South African Springbok.

“De Allende and Snyman suffer significant burns in the legs, arms and face area and are now not taking part in the exercises. They will see a specialist later this week. Mike Haley and CJ Stander survived with minor burns and will likely be able to continue training this week, ”Munster Rugby announced.

Proceedings originated when one of the players got a bad idea. De Allende said For supersportthat the accident could have been even more serious.

“We sat by the campfire when one of the boys threw some kerosene into the fire and then the fire grabbed his hand. He tried to put the jug on the ground and then the whole thing caught fire and exploded. ”

As a result of the accident, the players rushed to the hospital.

Munsterien coach Johann van Graan says the club is relieved that the players are okay.

“The players have been well taken care of. Damian and RG will see a specialist later to get instructions on rehabilitation. ”

The duo have just over a month to recover before the Lions Series games.