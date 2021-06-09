After finishing the season being eliminated in the semifinal against Girona, Almería is already forming to the sheikh’s third project, which will come under more pressure than ever to move up. The rojiblanca sports management has worked months ago on different scenarios and has already launched B. In this one of the novelties will be Yanis Rahmani, who will wear rojiblanco after two seasons on loan. As reported by ‘Diario de Almería’, he is the only one of the Almería footballers on loan who will not take the starting gate again.

Rosic (Fuenlabrada), Ibiza (Sabadell), Peybernes (Zaragoza), Jonathan Silva (Las Palmas), Martos (Rayo), Aguza (Ponferradina), Callejón (Betis Deportivo), Vada (Tenerife), Olivera (Peñarol), Appiah ( Lugo) and Rubén Enri (Andorra) are the other footballers who are on loan, all having to return to Almería, except Olivera, whose loan expires in June 2022. In addition, Rayo will have the obligation to acquire Martos in case of promotion to the First Division, the other proper name being Appiah, also with options to play with the Almeria elastic. The rest of the situations, diverse, will be closed with other assignments or by terminating the contract.

In Ranis’s case, Rubi does have her services. The Algerian franc winger arrived with Alfonso García, just before the landing of Turki-Al Sheikh. However, the rojiblanca sports management is happy with the performance that he has offered in Malaga, being one of the most outstanding blue and white. Not in vain, it has been the second most used footballer in the league, only behind Juande. The ’17’ has participated in 39 games (35 as a starter), scoring half a dozen goals, another one in the Cup (he played three cup matches).

If last season he played 27 games with Lugo, It was in La Rosaleda where he settled in the Second Division, showing good qualities from the left-handed end. In this sense, Malaga does not see with bad eyes exercising the purchase option, leaving the option in vain except for surprise, being the intention of Almería to give him a chance as rojiblanco again. Already in the 19-20 course he played with Almería against Albacete and in Santander, before packing his bags to find that gap in Second (previously he played for Sestao River, Tudelano, Leioa and Mirandés, in Second B), which he has already achieved. Now, in his last year of contract, he seeks to be the protagonist with an Almería aspiring to promotion.