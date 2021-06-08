Women’s football was the star of the World Football Summit. The president of the Club Association, Rubén Alcaine, the AFE project director, Fe Robles, the general coordinator of Levante, Maider Castillo participated in a round table moderated by the journalist from Diario AS Mayca Jiménez in which the issue of the professionalization of women’s football that will take place on June 15 and the growth of women’s football in recent years was discussed.

Mayca Jiménez, a journalist for Diario AS, began by introducing the issue of the professionalization of women’s football. “We are expectant. How it is going to develop and when it is going to start. I don’t think it will be different from last year,” began Fe Robles, by AFE. Rubén Alcaine, president of the ACFF, explained: “This is what all the clubs and players wanted. Lor what we have been trying to do since 2015 from the Association. We have paved the way with the commercialization of television rights. It is a giant step in terms of equality. Vertigo? I don’t know, but it will be a success “. For her part, Maider Castillo stated: “Women’s football has evolved a lot in the last five years. The structure in the clubs has evolved a lot, the vital work of the Association. Now we have more visibility, more resources, more schools, and more licenses. The agreement and television rights have been an important step, although in the last two years we have stagnated. Lhe professionalization has to bring more visibility, the commercialization of the assets and more agreements “.

On the stagnation that is seen from within women’s football and that is not perceived from outside that there is talk of great growth, the round table continued: “We ask for professionalization in May 2020 and it will come almost a year later,” Alcaine stressed. The president continued: “We met with the parliamentarians and they all agreed. Irene Lozano promised. You have to think that until 2015 we took very small steps, but in recent years we have evolved a lot and it has been partly thanks to the work of the Association. Clubs are the engine of women’s football. “” The rights of female players have evolved. Also the players. We have the best, with Barcelona champion of Europe, the team that in lower categories we have won a lot. They deserve to play in a professional league, “explained Robles. Maider made it clear what the challenge is for the coming years: “We have achieved a goal, but it is another step. I have seen how she has grown with experience as a player. They are the foundation and the base. We are taking small steps forward and evolving. “

The arrival of professionalization

“It seems silly, but the self-esteem,” Fe Robles said that will change the professionalism of the league. “It is not the same, even if you know that you are a professional. You will not notice it as a player, yes in other things such as partiality,” she continued. Mayca Jiménez gave way to Rubén Alcaine who assured: “You provide the players with resources. Since 2016-17 they have been professionals with a partiality through the clubs. The spectator and the players will not notice it, it is an organizational change. Now the organization becomes one of the clubs, it is more of a legal change. The clubs are the ones who bet. “ “It is a more powerful league, the players of the quarry know that they will be professionals, not before,” he said. Maider alluded to equality: “It was an issue of equality. The soccer player makes the same effort, even more. We hope that the work led by the CSD will be good in terms of assets, television rights … hopefully we will talk about growing. “

Mayca Jiménez explained the details of the new Ellas league and asked the guests if they had any more information about the new professionalization and what mistakes should be avoided in men’s football. “Marketing and television rights is the most important thing. The CSD will take it with the RFEF and from there there is uncertainty “, He explained and about the mistakes he said: “It is a mistake to want to equate ourselves and be like the male. You have to go step by step.” Rubén Alcaine explained: “The clubs organize it with the CSD and the RFEF, that’s the main thing.” Regarding the male, the president of the ACFF stated: “You have to see the successes of the male because his evolution is clear. You have to commercialize the television rights all together with a Royal Decree or whatever. It would be a mistake not to make things clear and that there were interpretations, everything else fixed the functions so there are no conflicts. With the help of the RFEF and its support so that in 2022-23 it will be the clubs who do it. Make it a success, which is what we all want. “

Faith Robles continued after Alcaine’s words: “We all want it to be a success. We can copy what has gone well, but having our own way of doing things. We cannot be afraid, otherwise it will not develop.

Agreement, television rights and surplus

Mayca Jiménez asked Fe Robles, from AFE, about how important it will be for the players: “We denounced the agreement, I think it could be improved in partiality and contract issues. With professionalization, we must take into account the factors of the new agreement and mark some red lines.” Rubén Alcaine spoke about television rights, now commercialized in a non-joint way: “Both parties have a contract in force for next season, some with MediaPro, others with the elite program. The work of the CSD is important to resolve this soon. On June 15 there will be another employer, even if they are the same, and we hope that the next agreement will not take 18 months to resolve … “. “It is an important role, and the mediator will be very important and it is vital that the rights go out to the contest and everyone with a base because it distorts the competition. The team that has a men’s team is different, the independent one … It’s a wheel, working together we all win, “said Maider Castillo.

Rubén Alcaine made it clear that no women’s club produces profits yet: “No independent club has a surplus, neither is it dependent, it is a reality. “Mayca Jiménez added that this season Barcelona have produced profits. “We have to go with what we generate,” stressed Maider and Rubén explained about the minimum salaries, which are currently at 16,000 a year: “With high minimums this does not hold,” making it clear that these are the minimums, but that there are players who are earning much more than that salary.