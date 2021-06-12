Royal Dutch Crown Princess refuses € 1.6 million reward – “I’ll find it uncomfortable if I don’t do anything in return”

The Dutch royal family has the largest budget of the European royals.

Dutch crown princess Amalia has refused its right to receive an annual salary and expense of 1.6 million euros, says The Guardian.

Amalia wrote the prime minister Mark Ruttelle of his decision and stated that it would be “uncomfortable” for him to receive the reward.

Amalia is king Willem-Alexanderin eldest daughter and therefore first in the order of succession.

He graduated from high school on Thursday and plans to spend a gap year. After that, the Crown Princess will begin completing her undergraduate degree.

Amalia has no plans to begin royal duties yet. He would have been entitled to compensation of € 1.6 million when he turned 18 on 7 December this year.

“I find it uncomfortable if I don’t do anything in return, and at the same time it is much harder for other students, especially because of the coronavirus,” the Crown Princess wrote in her handwritten letter to the Prime Minister.

Sum consists, inter alia, of an annual salary of EUR 300 000 and an allowance of EUR 1.3 million to cover personal and financial expenses.

Amalia said she plans to repay her € 300,000 annual salary until she finishes her studies. Nor is she going to raise any expenses of € 1.3 million at all until she takes on princess roles where more money is spent.

Dutch according to the broadcaster NOS, this is the first time that a member of the royal family has refused a tax-free fee and expenses.

The Dutch royal family has the largest budget of the European royals. In 2021, the Dutch government granted the family EUR 47.5 million. The amount does not include the cost of state visits and the maintenance of the palace.

King Willem-Alexander is paid a total of six million euros a year, Queen Maximima 1.1 million and to the former queen To Beatrix EUR 1.7 million.

Intermediate years during which Amalia plans to travel and explore the world and “do the things I may not be able to do in 20 years’ time.

Amalia celebrated her graduation by, among other things, lifting her school backpack to the flagpole of the family home, the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.