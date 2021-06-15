The Barcelona weekend had lights and shadows for Valentino Rossi. After several weekends in the shade, the “Doctor” had managed to gain direct access to Q2 in the Catalan Grand Prix, but then he retired in the race with a crash at turn 10.

On Sunday he struggled with a rear tire that didn’t give him the same grip as the rest of the weekend, but then also in Monday’s tests he managed to find some good sensations from his Yamaha Petronas. A feeling that he hopes to bring with him to Sachsenring too, where he obtained one of his last podiums in MotoGP with second place in 2018.

“We had a good test in Barcelona. We only tried a few settings we wanted to explore and my pace was good. I was in the top 10 and the feeling was positive. I hope we can continue like this in Germany and have a good weekend.” Rossi said.

“It’s a very different track from the others, with a lot of left-hander and that makes it quite a difficult circuit, but I’ve had some great battles there in the past, especially in 2009! I can’t wait to get back there after we haven’t I was able to race last year, “he added.

Also on the other side of the garage, Franco Morbidelli needs to redeem a disappointing Sunday in Catalonia. The weekend had been promising, with a second row and a pace in line with the best. In the race, however, the top speed gap of his 2019 M1 plunged him to ninth place. For this reason, the vice-world champion is optimistic about a weekend on a track that has only rather short straights.

“We have the positive aspects of Friday and Saturday in Barcelona, ​​and also those of the test, to take with us to Germany this weekend. I hope we can use them to be stronger at Sachsenring, but of course we will have to see what happens when we get there.” Morbidelli said.

“It’s a nice track, very narrow in some places, and I can’t wait to get back there this weekend. In fact, I remember the first time I raced here in Moto2. I didn’t know the circuit and I was fighting for the podium. in the race. I will try to face these next two races before the summer break in the best possible way “, he concluded.