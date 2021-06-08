Rosprirodnadzor is planning a number of innovations in order to combat the negative impact on the environment. This was stated by the head of the department Svetlana Radionova in an interview. TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Environmental Forum (SPIEF).

So, the department will disqualify the heads of enterprises for environmental damage in accidents. According to her, on the ground, inspectors are faced with a wide variety of attitudes, including threats of violence.

“We had a case when the inspectors were put on their knees and forced to wait for the arrival of the police or someone else. There are a lot of egregious cases when such pressure occurs, and then I consider it my duty to personally intervene, ”said Radionova.

In addition, Rosprirodnadzor supports the idea of ​​introducing an environmental audit before making transactions to separate the assets of companies into clean and dirty

“We believe that an environmental audit of such enterprises should be mandatory before a deal,” says Radionova.

She noted that the division of assets into clean and dirty should be clear.

“We welcome any protection in the foreign market, but we do not understand what would have happened to this barrel, as the oilmen call the reservoir, if it had not had the Norilsk Nickel badge on it. Who would pay for this? No one?” – commented the head of the department.

According to her, if someone “wants to alienate objects, then he must understand who he will give it to.”

She also noted the fact that after the accident at the Norilsk TPP in May last year, when 21 thousand tons of diesel fuel got into the soil and rivers due to the destruction of the reservoir, the perception of the role of Rosprirodnadzor by the business has changed.

“We see that the reaction has changed, they are trying to quickly eliminate, somehow even more closely interact with us. Some say about investments that they are ready to invest so that this does not happen again, ”the head of the department emphasized.

Earlier on June 5, Radionova called the damage from an oil-containing liquid spill from a pipeline in Komi ten times less than that from a spill in Norilsk. However, it was noted that the specific damage per ton of oil is likely to be greater.

According to Rosprirodnadzor, the preliminary amount of environmental damage from the accident in Komi amounted to 314 million rubles, while the environmental damage from a diesel spill in Norilsk amounted to 147 billion rubles. According to the head of department, companies are looking for loopholes to reduce the scale of accidents.

The accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk occurred in May 2020. Approximately 20 thousand tons of fuel spilled due to the depressurization of the diesel storage tank, which occurred against the background of a sudden subsidence of the supports. Oil products got into two rivers – Ambarnaya and Daldykan.

On the fact of the incident, several criminal cases were initiated at once, which were combined into one proceeding. Rosprirodnadzor estimated the environmental damage from the accident at 148 billion rubles. Norilsk Nickel confirmed its commitment to liquidate the consequences of the emergency at its own expense.

The oil spill into the Kolva River occurred on May 11. The next day, the head of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Yuri Bezdudny, said that the source of pollution was the oil-gathering reservoir of one of the wells of the Osh field.

The cause of the spill was the depressurization of the pipeline operated by Lukoil-Komi. The spill occurred at a distance of about 300 m from the coastline of the Kolva River. The area of ​​contaminated land is about 1.3 hectares. The banks of the Kolva, Usa and Pechora rivers turned out to be contaminated with oil products.

On May 31, a criminal case was opened on this fact.