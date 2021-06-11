In rare cases, patients who have recovered from coronavirus complain of numbness in the limbs or decreased sensitivity. Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told about this. RIA News…

According to Pshenichnaya, less than eight percent of patients complain of such symptoms.

She noted that numbness may be associated with a decrease in the supply of nerve fibers during the acute period of the disease. The condition can also be affected by concomitant diseases, including diabetes mellitus.

Earlier, Pshenichnaya said that some patients with coronavirus may have hearing problems. According to her, ear congestion is observed in 18-23 percent of patients, and it also leads to hearing loss. Sometimes the symptom persists for several weeks after recovery, but in exceptional cases, sensorineural hearing loss may occur.