Rospotrebnadzor proposed to cancel the mandatory delivery of two PCR tests for coronavirus for recovered or vaccinated Russians upon entering their homeland. This is reported in the draft amendments to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova. TASS…

According to the document, which can be found on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts, if a citizen of Russia has fully completed a course of vaccination against COVID-19 or has suffered an illness, due to which antibodies have formed in his body, a double laboratory test for coronavirus by PCR tests will not be required when entering Russia.

However, this procedure will only work for those Russians whose medical data will be posted in the EPGU (Single portal of public services). This concerns “information on the availability of vaccination against COVID-19 or the results of a study for the presence of IgG immunoglobulins to COVID-19 in the range of positive reference values ​​in relation to the test system used in the study,” the document says.

Earlier, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to cancel the requirement to take double PCR tests upon returning from abroad.