Rospotrebnadzor processed more than 53 thousand questions from citizens about tick-borne encephalitis, most of all consultations were held in the Krasnodar Territory, Sverdlovsk and Astrakhan regions. This was reported on Monday, June 14, at website departments.

Requests were received from May 17 to May 29, 2021 within the framework of the All-Russian “hot line” conducted by the department on the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis.

Most of all – 15.8% of the questions – concerned actions during tick sucking. In addition, people were interested in seeking medical help if a tick was positive for tick-borne encephalitis (10.9% of questions), as well as individual non-specific prevention of tick-borne encephalitis (10.9%).

In addition, there were popular questions about immunization against tick-borne encephalitis (10.3%), on the topic of the clinic, laboratory diagnosis of tick-borne encephalitis and receiving medical care (9.3%), acaricidal treatment of territories (8.9%), the number and schedule work of laboratories that investigate ticks (8.6%).

Citizens were also interested in the epidemiological situation of tick-borne encephalitis in Russia and the world (7.1%), urgent seroprophylaxis of tick-borne encephalitis with immunoglobulin (6.5%), measures in summer health-improving and other organizations when a tick bite is detected in this territory (5.7 %), as well as vaccines against tick-borne encephalitis (5.1%).

Also, citizens asked the questions: “In what places do ticks attack more often?”, “Which ticks are the most dangerous?”, “Do I need to use antibiotics after removing a tick?”, Were interested in whether vaccines against tick-borne encephalitis and new coronavirus infection are compatible, how to prepare to vaccination and what complications may be.

The largest number of consultations was carried out by the specialists of the department in the Krasnodar Territory (8776), the Sverdlovsk Region (4103), the Astrakhan Region (3364), the Kemerovo Region (3038), the Republic of Crimea (2126), the Perm Territory (1881), as well as in the Leningrad Region (1771 ).

“The results of the work carried out indicate that the topic of prevention of tick-borne encephalitis is relevant and in demand by the population, and emphasize the importance and necessity of conducting such” hot lines “on a regular basis,” Rospotrebnadzor summed up.

On June 9, Izvestia reported that Russian private clinics recorded an increase in the number of complaints from Russians about a tick bite. So, in “CM Clinic” about this in May of this year came 37% more often than in the same month in 2020.

In recent years, there has been a tendency towards an increase in the detection of ticks infected with the pathogen of tick-borne borreliosis. Most types of this bacterium can cause borreliosis, Lyme disease, relapsing fever in humans.

It is noted that with a tick bite, you can become infected with tick-borne encephalitis, as well as more rare infections: tick-borne rickettsiosis, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis. Tick-borne encephalitis is considered the most dangerous, but usually it is detected less often than in 1% of all studies conducted.