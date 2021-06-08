Rospotrebnadzor found no radiation contamination in St. Petersburg after the introduction of a high alert regime in the Kuzmolovsky urban settlement of the Leningrad Region. About this on Tuesday, June 8, informs press service of the city administration department.

“Based on the data of radiation and hygienic monitoring carried out by the institutions of Rospotrebnadzor, the results of continuous monitoring of the radiation background by an automated radiation monitoring system, no radiation contamination of the environment on the territory of St. Petersburg has been identified,” the publication says.

As noted in the department, the radiation background, as well as safety indicators correspond to the normal values ​​for St. Petersburg.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that a high alert regime was introduced in the village of Kuzmolovo in the Leningrad Region due to the transfer from one department to another of an object with a potential radiation hazard.

We are talking about the situation that occurred on the territory of the enterprise FSUE “RNTs Applied Chemistry”, which produces fluoropolymer films, radiation monitoring detectors, solid oxygen sources and other products. According to media reports, the reason for the introduction of a high alert regime was the unresolved issue of protecting hazardous facilities of the organization, which changed its form of ownership.