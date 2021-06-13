Rospotrebnadzor allowed the possibility of getting sick after being vaccinated against COVID-19, but not because of the vaccine itself. If symptoms of ARVI appear, the vaccinated person should immediately consult a doctor. This was reported on Monday, June 14, at website Rospotrebnadzor.

“After being vaccinated against coronavirus (not because of it, but with subsequent infection with the virus), you can get sick, such cases are described. If symptoms, including ARVI, appear in a vaccinated person, you should immediately consult a doctor and do a PCR test, ”the department noted.

At the same time, the injected vaccine against COVID-19 itself cannot give a positive result of the PCR test, since the testing checks for the presence of an active disease, and not human immunity, Rospotrebnadzor said.

On June 10, the department reported that vaccines against coronavirus in Russia are produced in sufficient quantities to form collective immunity in 60% of the country’s adult population by the fall.

At the same time, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko noted that the threat of a pandemic remains, therefore it is important to speed up the process of developing herd immunity.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the country’s citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination procedure in the country is free, comfortable and voluntary, the head of state recalled, stressing that no deaths were recorded from the use of the Russian vaccine.

On May 28, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok named the optimal time for vaccination against coronavirus. According to him, some experts expect a drop in the incidence of COVID in the summer, but this does not mean that vaccination can be postponed until the fall. The best solution will be vaccination in the near future.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in Russia began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. Four drugs for coronavirus are currently registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.