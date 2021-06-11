In cases when fire on forest plots comes from agricultural lands, the owner of these lands bears responsibility for this, Rosleskhoz reminds. The press release of the department on Friday, June 11, was at the disposal of Izvestia.

As noted, the owner will be held liable even if he was not on the site at the time of the burning. In addition, the culprit will be obliged to compensate not only the damage that the fire caused to the forest fund, but also the costs of extinguishing the fire and restoring forest plantations.

“According to the Fire Safety Regulations (PPR), approved in September 2020, owners, land users, landowners and tenants of agricultural land plots are obliged to take measures to protect their lands from overgrowing, to mow them in a timely manner. Burns of dry grass on agricultural lands, which in spring are most often the cause of forest fires, arise as a result of the fact that the dry grass was not removed according to all the rules, but decided to simply burn it, ”the Federal Forestry Agency said.

The damage caused to the forests is reimbursed voluntarily or in court, the department added.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Russian government is allocating more than 2.5 billion rubles to fight forest fires in the regions. The allocations will be received by 25 regions of the country.

On June 9, it became known that over 150 forest fires have been registered in Yakutia since the beginning of the fire hazardous season. At the same time, law enforcement agencies opened 11 criminal cases. In addition, the inspections revealed over 170 violations of the law on fire safety in forests. 140 acts of prosecutor’s response were adopted.

On the same day, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Omsk region announced that an extraordinary fire hazard is expected from June 9 to 15 in the Russian-Polyansky region – the 5th class of fire.