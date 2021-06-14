The words of the former gieffina ended up at the top of the Twitter trends of the day

Rosalinda Cannavò she ended up in top trending on Twitter for some statements made on her Instagram page. The former gieffina, in fact, ended up at the top of the top trends of the famous social network after explaining her adventure and her hiding on social networks to her followers. Here’s what happened to the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip.

As she herself stated, Rosalinda Cannavò managed to make Turin-Milan by car, returning home safe and sound. The words of the former gieffina ended up in top trend on Twitter about some phrases he uttered about women who, according to Rosalinda, would not be exceptional at the wheel.

Rosalinda Cannavò and the gaffe made on social media

The sentences spoken by the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip were picked up by the people of the web who, in the end, took it to the top of the top trend of the popular social network. These were the words spoken by Rosalinda Cannavò and for which she ended up in trend on the famous social network:

Good morning, sorry for my look, it’s not clear what happened this morning. I woke up relatively early this morning because I went to sleep very early, I was literally cooked. I drove Turin Milan by myself and as you can see I’m safe and sound. Consider that I hadn’t brought a car for a year because first the Big Brother Vip, then I went out and came to Milan and in Milan I didn’t have a vehicle.

And, continuing with his speech, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip he has declared:

Andrea didn’t let me drive his, rightly, you know. Let’s face it: we women, as much as we can commit ourselves, are not so exceptional at driving and I in particular. Anyway all ok, I’m safe and sound as you can see.

So after his speech, le words of the former gieffina were taken up by many web users who turned on the hashtag Rosalinda on Twitter, bringing it in a short time to the top of the top trend of the social.