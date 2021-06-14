It is now official, Rosa di Grazia and Deddy have officially left: to explain it is the dancer on her social profiles

Between Rdares to Grace and the singer Deddy is all over. Fans had already noticed it for some time, but no confirmation from those directly involved, until today. To break the silence is Lorella Cuccarini’s pupil.

The girl, who has recently returned to social media, did not miss an opportunity to be honest and sincere with her followers who craved information. The dancer explained that the reason for so much anticipation was because she was not yet ready to let everyone know that hers relationship is wrecked.

The boys met in the school of Amici di Maria De Filippi and went right together to the final challenge that saw Deddy triumph. Now, the dancer explains:

You have asked me many and many times and I have always glossed over it. I did it simply because I didn’t feel ready. This period of silence was necessary to reflect, metabolize and above all to find the words.

From how he speaks, it seems that the reason would be to be found in different habits and lifestyles that, outside school, would never have been the same:

“The relationship between me and Deddy, although born in a context very far from our everyday life, was really important for me. After a month, I am here to tell you that the story between us, outside, has not had a fresh start as I would have imagined and hoped for. Perhaps this is also why it took me a little longer to talk about it openly. You know things can go or not, it is part of life and above all it is no one’s fault … I was simply not ready to talk about it publicly yet.

But no hard feelings and no disrespect. The two continue to love and respect each other and who knows, if they are roses they will bloom. The dancer concludes: