Budapest (DPA)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo enters the fifth tournament in the history of his participation with his country in the European Football Championship, with great enthusiasm. Ronaldo said in an interview with the Portuguese Football Federation magazine: I feel as if this participation for me in the European Nations is as if it were the first, I have greater incentives than what I had It was in 2004 in my first participation in the tournament.

He added, in statements reported by the British news agency BE Media: We are defending the title and we are also among the favorites to win the title. Ronaldo continued: There is no point in promising to win trophies or expecting, what I can promise is that we will play every game to win.

The Portuguese national team will start its title defense campaign against Hungary in its capital Budapest next Tuesday, and after four days it will face the German national team in the German city of Munich, before concluding its campaign in the group stage against the world champion France in Budapest on the 23rd of this month.

Ronaldo explained: “These are our competitors that we drew with, we respect all teams, there are no easy matches. Ronaldo scored nine goals in the history of his participation in the tournament, becoming the historical top scorer for it alongside former French star Michel Platini.

The Portuguese national team completed its last training session in the capital, Lisbon, on Thursday, before traveling to its camp in the Hungarian capital Budapest.