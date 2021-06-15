Ronaldo-Juventus, Psg at high altitude

Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus or stay? "Whatever happens will be for the best, regardless of whether I stay at Juventus or I'll go away ", the words of CR7 which at the moment is focused on the Europeans with Portugal, but, despite the contract expiring in 2022, keeps the door open, at least in words, even to a farewell. However, a club will be needed that can guarantee him the engagement as a top player (next season there will be about 30 million from Juventus) and compensation for the Juventus club (at least 29 million or a player liked by the Juventus club is needed). For Sisal Matchpoint betting analysts, the future could be al Psg: pays twice the stakes played for the arrival of CR7 al Paris Saint-Germain by the end of the summer with Mbappé and his companions ready to welcome him after the purchase of Donnarumma. Staying at Juventus reports agipronews, it is the second most probable option for the future of the center forward at 2.25. The hypothesis of returning to the Manchester United or al real Madrid is more complicated: Red Devils at 5.00, while the blancos at 9.00. Finally, the bookies also offer the Rome for Ronaldo's next season: reuniting with Josè Mourinho, agipronews concludes, pays the stakes 16 times.

Tonali-Milan: Juventus at the window

The ransom of Sandro Tonali by the Milan hangs in the balance. The agreement with the Brescia is still all to be found. The Rossoneri club asked for a discount and the okay arrived from the Rondinelle, but the white smoke remains far away. The last contact between Maldini is Cellino it's from last week. The inclusion of the young person in the negotiation Olzer brought the two clubs closer together (and the loan of Lorenzo Colombo), but Elliott would not want to go beyond 10 million (as many had been paid twelve months ago for the onerous loan). Brescia gave the Rossoneri a discount on bonuses (from 10 to 5 million), they would be entitled to another 15 million euros. Beware, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, to the Juventus who is observing the evolution of the situation. If Milan and Brescia do not find the square, the bianconeri could join.