Belgium’s powerful team made their Euro 2020 debut facing Russia in their first Group B match and during the first 10 minutes of the match, the Belgian team scored their first score in the competition, thanks to the attacker Romelu lukaku.
In the play of the goal, Dries Mertens had enough time as he approached the penalty area to the right of center, making a dangerous cross towards Lukaku. Semenov could not finish the shot, which allowed the player and current champion of Calcium with Internazionale to give a shot aimed at the corner furthest from the net of Shunin, overcoming the fall of the goalkeeper to his left.
It should be noted that, in celebration of his goal, the Belgian attacker sent a special dedication to his teammate and friend from Inter, Chris eriksen: “Chris, stay strong, I love you“he said as he approached the recording chamber.
This, after a previous duel between Denmark and Finland, the Danish midfielder suffered a collapse and will be immediately intervened with CPR, to save his life and fortunately managed to remain stable, according to the most recent updates.
In this way, Romelu lukaku reaches 19 annotations in the last 15 games with Belgium, which is also summed up to six goals in the last eight games played with the Belgian team.
